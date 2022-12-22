Russian invaders carry out 54 strikes throughout the day and damage buildings in Sumy Oblast

On Thursday, the Russians launched 54 strikes on the border of the Sumy Oblast, damaging a cultural centre, a shop and a private house.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Chairman of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "54 strikes were carried out by the enemy on the border during the day. Bilopillia, Khotin and Znob-Novhorod hromadas were under fire."

Details: The Russians shelled the Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] four times with mortars. A total of 37 mortars exploded at the border. A private house, a rural cultural centre and a shop were damaged.

The enemy hit the Khotin hromada from the territory of Russia with artillery; 12 strikes were documented.

In the Znob-Novhorod hromada, Russian invaders fired mortars at a border village. There were five strikes documented.

In all the above cases, no one was injured.

