Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks near 19 settlements – General Staff

On 22 December, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks in areas around 19 settlements in four oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 December

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 6 missile and 6 air strikes, in particular on civilian targets in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The occupiers also launched more than 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

At the same time, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Vysoke in Sumy Oblast, Khatne in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Diprova in Luhansk Oblast, and Novoselivka, Yampolivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, New-York, Vodiane, Kransohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, military commissariats carry out inspections of enlisted personnel. Special attention is given to senior officers who are in the reserve.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces fired from multiple-launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Bleshnia in Chernihiv Oblast and Novovasylivka, Atynsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Vodolahy and Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the areas of the settlements of Shevchenka, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast were shelled by tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery.

On the Kupiansk front, the invaders fired near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Khrokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lymansk front, Russians attacked the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers fired from tanks and different types of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders fired in and around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the occupiers fired near the settlements of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the area of the settlement of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Kherson were shelled by tubed and rocket artillery.

According to the General Staff, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian units have been carrying out engineering operations at defensive positions along the main Krasnoperekopsk - Dzhankoi road.

In the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s aircraft delivered 8 strikes on clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems and one Russian UAV centre.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three command posts, three ammunition storage points and eight clusters of Russian military personnel.

