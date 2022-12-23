All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks near 19 settlements – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 06:12
Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks near 19 settlements – General Staff

On 22 December, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks in areas around 19 settlements in four oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 December

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 6 missile and 6 air strikes, in particular on civilian targets in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The occupiers also launched more than 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

At the same time, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Vysoke in Sumy Oblast, Khatne in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Diprova in Luhansk Oblast, and Novoselivka, Yampolivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, New-York, Vodiane, Kransohorivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, military commissariats carry out inspections of enlisted personnel. Special attention is given to senior officers who are in the reserve.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces fired from multiple-launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Bleshnia in Chernihiv Oblast and Novovasylivka, Atynsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Vodolahy and Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast. 

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the areas of the settlements of Shevchenka, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast were shelled by tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery. 

On the Kupiansk front, the invaders fired near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Khrokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. 

On the Lymansk front, Russians attacked the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast. 

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers fired from tanks and different types of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders fired in and around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, the occupiers fired near the settlements of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the area of the settlement of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Kherson were shelled by tubed and rocket artillery. 

According to the General Staff, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian units have been carrying out engineering operations at defensive positions along the main Krasnoperekopsk - Dzhankoi road. 

In the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s aircraft delivered 8 strikes on clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, and destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems and one Russian UAV centre. 

Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three command posts, three  ammunition storage points and eight clusters of Russian military personnel.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: