Ukrainian defenders kill over 500 invaders and destroy 5 Russian UAVs in 24 hours

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 December 2022, 08:20

Ukrainian Defenders have killed about 100,950 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 3,000 Russian tanks, about 6,000 armoured combat vehicles and about 1,700 drones as of 23 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 100,950 (+550) military personnel;
  • 3,005 (+2) tanks;
  • 5,986 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,984 (+6) artillery systems;
  • 414 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 212 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 283 (+0)  fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 267 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,698 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 653 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,622 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
  • 178 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

