Ukrainian defenders kill over 500 invaders and destroy 5 Russian UAVs in 24 hours
Friday, 23 December 2022, 08:20
Ukrainian Defenders have killed about 100,950 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 3,000 Russian tanks, about 6,000 armoured combat vehicles and about 1,700 drones as of 23 December.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 100,950 (+550) military personnel;
- 3,005 (+2) tanks;
- 5,986 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,984 (+6) artillery systems;
- 414 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 212 (+0) air defence systems;
- 283 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 267 (+0) helicopters;
- 1,698 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 653 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,622 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
- 178 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
