Ukrainian defenders kill over 500 invaders and destroy 5 Russian UAVs in 24 hours

Ukrainian Defenders have killed about 100,950 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 3,000 Russian tanks, about 6,000 armoured combat vehicles and about 1,700 drones as of 23 December.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 100,950 (+550) military personnel;

3,005 (+2) tanks;

5,986 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

1,984 (+6) artillery systems;

414 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

212 (+0) air defence systems;

283 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

267 (+0) helicopters;

1,698 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs;

653 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,622 (+7) vehicles and tankers;

178 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

