Russians attack district hospital in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding 4 medical workers

Four medical workers have sustained injuries after a Russian attack on the district hospital in the Vovchansk hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Garages caught fire and the service block of the Central District Hospital was damaged after a Russian attack on the Vovchansk hromada. Four workers from the district hospital were wounded, three men and one woman in particular."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Syniehubov, another 62-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound. All of the victims are in a moderate condition, and their lives are not in danger.

A residential building in Kupiansk was also destroyed during the attack, and a fire broke out in another house. No casualties were reported.

Syniehubov recalled that mine danger remains high. In Protopopivka, in the Izium district, a 25-year-old man was wounded as a result of the detonation of an explosive device. He was hospitalised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!