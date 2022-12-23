All Sections
Russian morning attack on Kherson kills 2 people

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 December 2022, 12:18
Russian morning attack on Kherson kills 2 people

On 23 December, two people died after a Russian attack on the city of Kherson. 

Source: Kherson City Council on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Kherson City Council: "In the small hours of 23 December, two residents of the Kherson city died as a result of another attack launched by the Russian soldiers"

Details: According to preliminary reports, the enemy fired at the city using multiple rocket launcher systems. 

The occupiers damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure targets.

 

Based on this fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under the Art. 438.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

