All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group sneak into Ukraine, Sumy territorial defence engage in combat

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 23 December 2022, 14:49
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group sneak into Ukraine, Sumy territorial defence engage in combat

The Territorial Defence Forces of Sumy Oblast destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that crossed the state border of Ukraine on the morning of 22 December.

Source: Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram

Quote: "The Territorial Defence Forces of Sumy Oblast destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group!

Advertisement:

On the morning of 22 December, a group of Russian soldiers crossed the state border of Ukraine. Our Territorial Defence Forces engaged in combat with the Russians in the area of Krasnopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories], near the village of Vysoke. After a short battle, two enemy soldiers were killed. There were no losses on our side."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: