Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group sneak into Ukraine, Sumy territorial defence engage in combat

The Territorial Defence Forces of Sumy Oblast destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group that crossed the state border of Ukraine on the morning of 22 December.

Source: Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram

Quote: "The Territorial Defence Forces of Sumy Oblast destroyed a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group!

On the morning of 22 December, a group of Russian soldiers crossed the state border of Ukraine. Our Territorial Defence Forces engaged in combat with the Russians in the area of Krasnopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories], near the village of Vysoke. After a short battle, two enemy soldiers were killed. There were no losses on our side."

