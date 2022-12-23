Ukrainian air defence shoots down two Russian drones

On 23 December, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down two Russian drones on the eastern front.

Source: the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "In the morning and afternoon of 23 December, two UAVs were shot down by the Air Force on the eastern front; so far they are identified as Orlan-10 drones. The enemy continues conducting aerial reconnaissance with drones. This is dangerous because of information being gathered in real time."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!