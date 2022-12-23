Occupiers shot on the spot for drinking

In the latest call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, an occupier says the Russians have been ordered to shoot on sight for drunkenness in the Russian army.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Quote: "After tonight's bullsh*t, the order was given to shoot to kill: not fire at the legs, but to f**king kill."

Details: The Russian serviceman said that three soldiers had their legs shot off for drinking alcohol.

He also said he himself had been shot by a drunk occupier who was "checking his machine gun".

The invader concludes that this means "we’re more likely to be killed by our lot than by the Ukropy [a derogatory word for Ukrainians]."

