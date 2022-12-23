All Sections
Occupiers shot on the spot for drinking

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 19:34

In the latest call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, an occupier says the Russians have been ordered to shoot on sight for drunkenness in the Russian army. 

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

Quote: "After tonight's bullsh*t, the order was given to shoot to kill: not fire at the legs, but to f**king kill."

 

Details: The Russian serviceman said that three soldiers had their legs shot off for drinking alcohol. 

He also said he himself had been shot by a drunk occupier who was "checking his machine gun".

The invader concludes that this means "we’re more likely to be killed by our lot than by the Ukropy [a derogatory word for Ukrainians]."

 
 

