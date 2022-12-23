All Sections
Russian pro-Kremlin media outlets forbidden to post anything on mobilisation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 23 December 2022, 23:09

Russian pro-Kremlin media outlets have been forbidden from spreading any statements on the mobilisation.

Source: Russian branch The Moscow Times citing their sources

Quote: "Russian media outlets have been forbidden from spreading anything regarding the mobilisation, even if they come from the State Duma or the Federation Council [the lower and the upper chamber of the Federal Assembly, the Russian parliament - ed.]. Two sources from the pro-Kremlin media outlets have informed The Moscow Times of this."

Details: According to the outlet, an unofficial order came from the administration of the Russian president just before the New Year’s holidays. 

"We could write about the current mobilisation and possible scenarios or forecasts before. All forecasts have now been halted. The requirement says that we cannot quote, even if the statement was made by a member of parliament," the source said.

Nevertheless, the outlet’s sources in the "systemic opposition" factions of the State Duma have pointed out that there is no requirement to avoid commenting on the mobilisation for members of the parliament.

Previously: On 20 December, despite statements about the end of partial mobilisation, Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, instructed the government to form a working group on the mobilisation and training of recruits.

On 21 December, Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, claimed that the Russian army must be extended to 1.5 million soldiers. He is also planning to increase the draft age limit in Russia.

Background:

  • At the end of October, Sergei Shoigu informed the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the partial mobilisation had apparently come to an end, and that 82,000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.
  • On 31 October, Vladimir Putin, declared that the mobilisation in Russia had been completed, but he claimed that he did not know whether a separate decree was required to this effect.
  • On 1 November, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian President, said that after consulting with lawyers, the Putin administration came to the conclusion that a decree on the end of conscription as part of partial mobilisation was unnecessary.

