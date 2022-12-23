Russians attack Sumy Oblast border 45 times

On 23 December, the Russians performed 45 attacks on Krasnopillia and Esman hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration



Details: In the hromada of Krasnopillia, 7 Russian mines exploded on the border and later the Russians dropped explosives from a drone.

The Russians deployed artillery to fire on Esman hromada, with 20 attacks reported. In addition, the Russians fired 12 machine-gun and five small-arms rounds towards Ukrainian territory. The village nursing and midwifery centre was damaged by shell explosions, with all the windows in the building and the roof being damaged.

