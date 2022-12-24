All Sections
Kyiv's historical buildings illuminated by Swiss artist

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 December 2022, 00:45
Kyiv's historical buildings illuminated by Swiss artist

Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter's artistic Light Tour has started in Kyiv; for three days in a row, he will illuminate famous buildings and monuments of the city.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Details: The artist called his tour Christmas Light for Hope. Hofstetter came to Ukraine with a team of four to make a light tour on 23-25 December in Kyiv and the surrounding area. The illumination will be conducted every evening from 16:00 to 22:00.

The art project was organized with the support of the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture and Information policy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education.

 

Hofstetter's projects are dedicated to Christmas and Ukrainian national themes. Images from the projections will be broadcast live.

On the first day, the artist arranged illuminations on St. Andrew's church, the National Museum of History of Ukraine, the bell tower of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, the building of the Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine and the bell tower of St. Sophia Cathedral.

 

Quote from Hofstetter: "Unfortunately, many people can't celebrate Christmas to the fullest. The tour is designed to show the whole world and give hope that everything will be fine."

