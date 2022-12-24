Russian army losses reach 101,430 soldiers – General Staff
Saturday, 24 December 2022, 09:18
The Ukrainian military killed about 480 Russian invaders during the day on 23 December, for a total of 101,430 Russian army losses since the start of the war.
Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 24 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 101,430 (+480) military personnel
- 3,006 (+1) tanks
- 5,994 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles
- 1,988 (+4) artillery systems
- 418 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 212 (+0) air defence systems
- 283 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 267 (+0) helicopters
- 1,706 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 653 (+0) cruise missiles
- 16 (+0) ships and boats
- 4,627 (+5) vehicles and tankers
- 178 (+0) other vehicles and equipment
Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts.
The data is being confirmed.
