Russian army losses reach 101,430 soldiers – General Staff

The Ukrainian military killed about 480 Russian invaders during the day on 23 December, for a total of 101,430 Russian army losses since the start of the war.

Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 24 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 101,430 (+480) military personnel

3,006 (+1) tanks

5,994 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles

1,988 (+4) artillery systems

418 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

212 (+0) air defence systems

283 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

267 (+0) helicopters

1,706 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs

653 (+0) cruise missiles

16 (+0) ships and boats

4,627 (+5) vehicles and tankers

178 (+0) other vehicles and equipment

Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts.

The data is being confirmed.

