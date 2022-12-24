All Sections
Russian army losses reach 101,430 soldiers – General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 24 December 2022, 10:18

The Ukrainian military killed about 480 Russian invaders during the day on 23 December, for a total of 101,430 Russian army losses since the start of the war.

Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 24 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 101,430 (+480) military personnel
  • 3,006 (+1) tanks
  • 5,994 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 1,988 (+4) artillery systems 
  • 418 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 212 (+0)  air defence systems 
  • 283 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 267 (+0) helicopters
  • 1,706 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 653 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 16 (+0) ships and boats
  •  4,627 (+5) vehicles and tankers 
  •  178 (+0) other vehicles and equipment

Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts.

The data is being confirmed.

