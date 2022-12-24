All Sections
Russian army losses reach 101,430 soldiers – General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 24 December 2022, 09:18
The Ukrainian military killed about 480 Russian invaders during the day on 23 December, for a total of 101,430 Russian army losses since the start of the war.

Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 24 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 101,430 (+480) military personnel
  • 3,006 (+1) tanks
  • 5,994 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 1,988 (+4) artillery systems 
  • 418 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 212 (+0)  air defence systems 
  • 283 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 267 (+0) helicopters
  • 1,706 (+8) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 653 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 16 (+0) ships and boats
  •  4,627 (+5) vehicles and tankers 
  •  178 (+0) other vehicles and equipment

Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts.

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




