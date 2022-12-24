All Sections
Three battalions sent to Ukrainian border in Belarus – Joint Forces Commander

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 December 2022, 10:57

A motorised rifle battalion and two tank battalions have been assigned to move to areas bordering the state border of Ukraine,   said Lt  Gen. Serhii Naiev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Source: Naiev, as quoted by the Ministry of Defence

Quote from Naiev: "A motorised rifle battalion and two tank battalions were assigned to move to the areas bordering the state border of Ukraine.

In turn, on the territory of the Kyiv Oblast, at one of the important state facilities of critical infrastructure, a training session was held with units that carry out the protection and defence of the specified object."

Details: According to the commander, the Defence Forces also worked out elements of countering the landing of air troops and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy in the area of the critical infrastructure object – inflicting fire damage by mortar and artillery batteries, encircling the enemy, crossing a water barrier, repelling a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles and destroying hostile forces by all available means.

Note: Naiev believes that during the recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belarus, they were talking about the involvement of the Armed Forces of Belarus in the war against Ukraine, particularly on land.

