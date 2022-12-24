All Sections
Lukashenko flies to Russia on working visit

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 24 December 2022, 11:02

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, went on a working visit to the Russian Federation.

Source: Belarus-aligned news outlet Belta; Lukashenko-controlled Telegram channel Pul Pervogo

Details: According to the announced program of the visit, at the invitation of Putin, Lukashenko will visit the Gagarin Astronaut Training Research and Test Centre in Star City near Moscow, where candidates for space flight from Belarus are currently being selected.

Belta has also reported that during the working visit, Lukashenko will also take part in an informal meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg on 26-27 December.

The leaders of the countries will sum up the results of the passing year, discuss plans for further cooperation in the most relevant areas for the Commonwealth, Belta reports.

Background:

