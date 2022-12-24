Lukashenko flies to Russia on working visit

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, went on a working visit to the Russian Federation.

Source: Belarus-aligned news outlet Belta; Lukashenko-controlled Telegram channel Pul Pervogo

Details: According to the announced program of the visit, at the invitation of Putin, Lukashenko will visit the Gagarin Astronaut Training Research and Test Centre in Star City near Moscow, where candidates for space flight from Belarus are currently being selected.

Belta has also reported that during the working visit, Lukashenko will also take part in an informal meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg on 26-27 December.

The leaders of the countries will sum up the results of the passing year, discuss plans for further cooperation in the most relevant areas for the Commonwealth, Belta reports.

Background:

On 19 December, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus and Russia's leader Vladimir Putin, who have both been in power for over 20 years, met in Minsk, Belarus.

According to Putin, the Russian and Belarusian dictators discussed the joint production of new military equipment, further military exercises and training of Belarusian military pilots.

Lukashenko boasted that Belarus had put the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Iskander missile system on combat duty.

