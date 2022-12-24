All Sections
Russians move their "administration" from Svatove to Luhansk

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 24 December 2022, 10:44
Russian occupiers have moved their "administration" from Svatove to Luhansk, the Oblast centre. 

Source: Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on air of national television and his Telegram 

Quote: "The administration of the Luhansk People’s Republic has moved to Luhansk. 

We are even closer to Svatove… The rats are on the run, Ruscists get the feeling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine getting closer, so they take everything they stole and leave towards Luhansk."

Details: At the same time, according to Haidai, the Russians do not leave the de-occupied villages of the Luhansk Oblast. These are under fire around the clock; the attacks include the use of S-300 missiles and Shahed drones that they began to launch.

Advertisement: