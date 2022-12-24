All Sections
Iran refuses to supply missiles to Russia so far – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 24 December 2022, 12:46

Iran has so far refused to support Russia with ballistic missiles, which Ukrainian officials have previously expressed concern about.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview to The New York Times

Quote: "Iran is not hurrying to do this, for understandable reasons, because as soon as Russia fires the first missiles the sanctions pressure will grow."

Details: At the same time, under a contract signed in the summer, Russia purchased 1700 so-called Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran. The UAVs are delivered in batches.

Budanov noted that so far Russia had launched an estimated 540 such drones, inflicting tactical strikes along the front line, on power plants, power transmission towers and electrical substations.

Most of these barrage munitions are shot down before reaching the target. However, they are also cheap.

According to Budanov, it costs US$7,000 for Iran to produce such a UAV, although it is unknown exactly how much Russia actually paid Iran for these weapons.

