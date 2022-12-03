Ukraine’s Armed Forces kill more than 500 Russians and destroy helicopter in one day
Saturday, 3 December 2022, 08:51
On 2 December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 510 Russian soldiers and shot down a helicopter.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 90,600 (+510) military personnel;
- 2,917 (+1) tanks;
- 5,886 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,906 (+1) artillery systems;
- 395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 210 (+0) air defence systems,
- 280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 263 (+1) helicopters;
- 1,572 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 531 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,472 (+8) vehicles and tankers;
- 163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being specified.
