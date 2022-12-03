Ukraine’s Armed Forces kill more than 500 Russians and destroy helicopter in one day

On 2 December, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 510 Russian soldiers and shot down a helicopter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 90,600 (+510) military personnel;

2,917 (+1) tanks;

5,886 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

1,906 (+1) artillery systems;

395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

210 (+0) air defence systems,

280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

263 (+1) helicopters;

1,572 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;

531 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,472 (+8) vehicles and tankers;

163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being specified.

