Russian invaders compile lists of schoolchildren for enlistment

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 01:49

Russian occupiers are compiling lists of schoolchildren in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast who can be conscripted upon reaching the age of majority.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Ukrainian children born in 2005-2006 in the temporarily occupied territories must register for ‘compulsory military registration’. Admission onto the so-called registry is taking place in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the underground resistance movement, the occupiers are drawing up lists of those who can be mobilised immediately after leaving school. First of all will be those who come of age in 2023."

Background: Earlier, the NRC had reported that as part of a new wave of conscription, Russian occupiers plan to hold enlistment activities among the population of the occupied territories of Ukraine’s south.

