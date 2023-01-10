All Sections
Russian forces are conducting offensive actions on three fronts – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 06:21
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts on 9 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report, information as of 06:00 on 10 January

Quote: "The enemy conducted eight missile and 31 air strikes over the past 24 hours [9-10 January]. They fired 63 times using multiple-launch rocket systems, including firing on civilian infrastructure facilities in the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson, Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. Civilian casualties have been reported.

The enemy is conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts, trying to improve their tactical position on the Kupiansk front. Russian forces are focusing their efforts on capturing Donetsk Oblast within its administrative border but have had no results.

Over the past 24 hours, units from the Defence Forces repelled attacks by the invaders near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Chervonopopivka, and Kuzmine in Luhansk Oblast, and Soledar, Bilohorivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian targets near the settlements of Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast; Starykove, Shalyhine, Volfyne, Popivka, Basivka and Petrushivka in Sumy Oblast; and Strilecha, Zelene, Ambarne and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops fired using tanks, mortars, and tubed and rocket artillery in and around 22 settlements. In particular, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast; and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops hit the areas of over 25 settlements. In particular, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast were hit.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, areas of 21 settlements came under fire. In particular, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; and Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Shcherbaky and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, civilian infrastructure in Chornobaiivka, Antonivka, Zolota Balka and Kherson suffered from Russian artillery attacks.

According to the General Staff, the invaders continue to enlist the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The report notes that up to 30 people were conscripted in Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 January, four of whom had disabilities. After two days of so-called training at the Vostochny training ground, they were sent to one of the military units of the Russian occupation forces.

The General Staff has stressed that Russia continues to suffer losses. For instance, about 120 occupiers were taken to hospital in Novotroitske, Kherson Oblast, during the first week of 2023.

On 9-10 January, Ukrainian Air Force conducted 18 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as three strikes on the invaders’ anti-aircraft missile system positions.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have also shot down two Russian Orlan reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units have struck a control centre, five clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and two of the invaders’ anti-aircraft missile system positions.

