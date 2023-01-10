All Sections
9 hours of air-raid sirens in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russians attack using Grads and heavy artillery

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 08:06

Russian forces attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast twice on the night of 9-10 January. 

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "9 hours of air-raid sirens and strikes by Grads [multiple-launch rocket systems – ed.] and heavy artillery.

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district twice during the night. The Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, a town of Marhanets and its adjacent territories – ed.] came under enemy fire. Over 30 deadly shells have been fired there. 

People have not been injured. There is some destruction – houses and cafés were damaged. The aftermath is still being investigated."

Advertisement: