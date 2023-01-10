All Sections
Resistance movement works on all operational fronts – Special Operations Forces Commander

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:50

Units of the resistance movement are ready for the development of any scenario against the background of combat actions. They have created an extensive system on all operational fronts.

Source: Brigade General Viktor Khorenko, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, quoted by Military Media Center

Details: Khorenko has said that the resistance movement is the basis of the resistance that is happening in the territories where the Russians have already entered, and where they can probably enter. 

Those are people who can conduct reconnaissance, find out necessary information and coordinates, and communicate with units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces while being in the rear areas of the Russians, in the occupied land. This is very efficient and gives good results, as the commander pointed out.

The Special Operations Forces are constantly training such units, including those at the northern borders of Ukraine, and this is another efficient instrument for restraining the Kremlin’s plans. 

Quote: "Every Ukrainian, every person who is now defending our country not only on the contact line but also in the rear by working for victory, has one goal in mind. To make Russian occupiers leave our territories within the borders we received in 1991."

