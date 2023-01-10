All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarus calls new division formed in Poland an aggressive step

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:35

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, has called Polish plans to deploy a new division near the borders with Belarus "an aggressive step". 

Source: Belarusian state news agency BelTA, quoting Volfovich, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Volfovich: "How can I comment on this? This cannot be considered in any way other than as an aggressive policy and unneighbourly disposition on Poland’s part not only towards Belarus, but also towards the Union State [Russia and Belarus] and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation in general."

Advertisement:

Details: Volfovich added that both Poland and the Baltic states "are focused on militarisation and increasing the military component" of an offensive, not a defensive nature, and this can only be regarded as a claim of "some aggression".

According to Volfovich, Belarus is monitoring what is going on near its borders. 

Quote from Volfovich: "The recent decision by the presidents of Belarus and Russia to deploy a regional grouping of troops in Belarus indicates that we are taking steps primarily for strategic containment and to cool the heads of certain Western politicians."  

Background: Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, announced on 9 January that Poland is to create the 1st Infantry Division of the Polish Legions in the east of Poland. The division will be equipped with tanks purchased from South Korea and the US. 

The formation of another division is part of a plan to strengthen the Polish army, particularly by increasing the number of soldiers. The Polish army is expected to increase from 164,000 to 300,000 men. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: