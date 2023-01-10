Russian army attack Kherson again, wounding a civilian

Russian troops have fired on Kherson once again. There are reports that one person has been injured.

Source: Press office for Kherson Oblast Military Administration in a comment to Suspilne; Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: It was reported that the wounded man was taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

It was also known that one of the city's educational institutions was hit.

Yanushevych said that the Russian army had attacked the Dniprovskyi district. It happened at 10:30, with another attack occuring a little later.

Quote: "Russian troops have attacked the Dniprovskyi district. They hit the residential area. The blast also blew out windows in a youth education centre building belonging to Kherson City Council. In general, there were a lot of attacks."

More details: Suspilne also published photos from the scene.

Background: Russian invaders attacked a residential area in Kherson on the evening of 9 January. A shell landed right on a crossroads, causing a fire in a private residential building. One person was killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!