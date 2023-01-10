All Sections
Russian army attack Kherson again, wounding a civilian

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 10 January 2023, 12:20
Russian army attack Kherson again, wounding a civilian

Russian troops have fired on Kherson once again. There are reports that one person has been injured.

Source: Press office for Kherson Oblast Military Administration in a comment to Suspilne; Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: It was reported that the wounded man was taken to hospital.

It was also known that one of the city's educational institutions was hit.

Yanushevych said that the Russian army had attacked the Dniprovskyi district. It happened at 10:30, with another attack occuring a little later.

Quote: "Russian troops have attacked the Dniprovskyi district. They hit the residential area. The blast also blew out windows in a youth education centre building belonging to Kherson City Council. In general, there were a lot of attacks."

More details: Suspilne also published photos from the scene.

Background: Russian invaders attacked a residential area in Kherson on the evening of 9 January. A shell landed right on a crossroads, causing a fire in a private residential building. One person was killed. 

