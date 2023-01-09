Russia hits residential area of Kherson: one person dead
Monday, 9 January 2023, 22:12
Russian invaders attacked a residential area of Kherson on the evening of 9 January. At least one person is known to have been killed.
Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, on Telegram
Quote from Tymoshenko: "The invaders have shelled the city once again. A shell fell right onto a junction in a residential area.
The shell caused a fire to start in a private residential building."
Details: Tymoshenko confirmed that one person is known to have been killed.
