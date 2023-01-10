All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia may provide new batch of Stingers to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 14:31

Latvia may provide Ukraine with a new batch of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems at the next Ramstein format meeting and offer training to the Ukrainian military.

Source: Ināra Mūrniece, the Minister of Defence of the country, commenting on Latvia's future military aid to Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Latvia’s Public Broadcasting Service.

Mūrniece said that "the list of military support from Latvia is already in the pocket."

"In fact, the Ukrainian front is our line of defence, so we are now thinking about how to join the large flow of aid to Ukraine and how to support Ukraine, and how to respond to the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the minister said.

Mūrniece said that Latvia is considering the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine and training the Ukrainian military. Taking into account the help that Latvia has previously provided to Ukraine, Latvia could once again offer Ukraine the Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems.

"When meeting with our Ukrainian colleagues, they express the greatest gratitude to Latvia for those Stingers that came as military support, and this was a very pertinent decision by the Ministry of Defence, as well as the former minister. We will continue [helping - ed.] with the Stingers, and we will continue even more intensive training of the Ukrainian military in Latvia," said Mūrniece.

The minister also believes that Ukraine highly values UAVs and drones, so Latvia could also continue supplying them.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The next and eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, or the Ramstein format, will take place on 20 January 2023.

Background: The Ramstein format, which brings together more than 50 countries of the world, was launched with the aim of providing collective support for Ukraine to meet the defence needs of the Ukrainian army in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion.

The last meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group took place at the end of November 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News