All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Armed Forces working to exhaust Russians as much as possible on Soledar front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 January 2023, 15:19

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are focusing on maximum exhaustion of the Russian troops near Soledar on the Bakhmut front, so that even the minimal successes of the Russians will result in their defeat.

Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The defenders of Soledar are now doing everything they can to exhaust the enemy, to reduce their potential as much as possible, so that even some of their minor tactical successes [obtained by superior forces and heavy losses - ed.] lead to a major ‘Pyrrhic’ victory."

Background: 

In the last 24 hours the Russians have carried out 86 artillery attacks using various systems on Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, and its outskirts.

Why this is important: 

Bakhmut is currently one of the main fronts of the Russian attack.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The fiercest battles are taking place in the vicinity of Soledar. The Russian leadership has deployed Wagner Group special forces on the front line, supported by regular Russian army units.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
Donetsk region
Soledar shelled 86 times in 24 hours by Russian artillery
Russian forces kill 2 and injure 4 residents of Luhansk Oblast, 6 more injured in Donetsk Oblast
We gained additional time there, but what has Russia gained? – Zelenskyy on Soledar
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News