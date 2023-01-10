All Sections
Ukraine’s Armed Forces working to exhaust Russians as much as possible on Soledar front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 January 2023, 14:19
Ukraine’s Armed Forces working to exhaust Russians as much as possible on Soledar front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are focusing on maximum exhaustion of the Russian troops near Soledar on the Bakhmut front, so that even the minimal successes of the Russians will result in their defeat.

Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The defenders of Soledar are now doing everything they can to exhaust the enemy, to reduce their potential as much as possible, so that even some of their minor tactical successes [obtained by superior forces and heavy losses - ed.] lead to a major ‘Pyrrhic’ victory."

Background: 

In the last 24 hours the Russians have carried out 86 artillery attacks using various systems on Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, and its outskirts.

Why this is important: 

Bakhmut is currently one of the main fronts of the Russian attack.

The fiercest battles are taking place in the vicinity of Soledar. The Russian leadership has deployed Wagner Group special forces on the front line, supported by regular Russian army units.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
