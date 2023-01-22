All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 22 January 2023, 06:42
Over the course of 21 January, Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 10 settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 January 2023

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, enemy forces carried out 1 missile strike and 27 airstrikes. They deployed multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS] to carry out 55 further attacks.

There is an ongoing threat of [Russian] surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missile strikes and drone strikes across Ukraine.

Occupation forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiivka and Lyman fronts. They are continuing their attempts to make gains on the Bakhmut front and are ramping up their use of aircraft. They are defending their positions on other fronts.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, [Ukraine's] defence forces repelled the occupiers' attacks in the vicinity of Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast; and Terny, the Serebrianka forestry, Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: No Russian offensive groups have been reported on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna or Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Areas in and around Brusky (Chernihiv Oblast), Sopych (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Pylne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces shelled Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Kuzmyne and the Serebrianka forestry (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of 15 settlements came under Russian fire, including Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, New-York, Druzhba and Zalizne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces fired on Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces shelled Bohoiavlenka and Mykilske (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian artillery inflicted damage on over 15 settlements on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Kamianske, Zelenyi Hai and Novosilka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian occupation forces once again deployed all types of artillery at their disposal to shell Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Berehove and Kherson.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted 14 airstrikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupation forces and three on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two concentrations of Russian military personnel and equipment.

