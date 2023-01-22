All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two men injured by landmine in Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 07:56
Two men injured by landmine in Kharkiv Oblast

Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that two men have been injured by an unknown explosive device in the village of Kamianka, Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov notes that the injured men are 49 and 50 years old.

Advertisement:

They are reported to be in moderate condition.

Meanwhile, bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine defused 14 explosive devices in Kharkiv Oblast on 21-22 January.

Background: A car blew up on a mine near the village of Liubomyrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast; four people were injured, among them a newborn child.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: