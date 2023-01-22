Two men injured by landmine in Kharkiv Oblast

Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that two men have been injured by an unknown explosive device in the village of Kamianka, Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov notes that the injured men are 49 and 50 years old.

They are reported to be in moderate condition.

Meanwhile, bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine defused 14 explosive devices in Kharkiv Oblast on 21-22 January.

Background: A car blew up on a mine near the village of Liubomyrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast; four people were injured, among them a newborn child.

