"Strong because united": Zelenskyy's Unity Day address

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 09:25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed Ukrainians on Unity Day.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This historic event has taught generations of Ukrainians two important truths. If we keep fighting, we will eventually be able to restore a united and independent state. If we fail to achieve true unity, independence will be lost.

We have always known about the first truth. On 24 February, we proved that we had learned the second one as well.

Our Ukraine is united, because it is strong. It is strong because it is united.

Happy Unity Day, the invincible people of Ukraine!" 

Details: In his video address, Zelenskyy mentioned all of Ukraine's regions and referenced historically important locations and historic figures. 

Reference: Unity Day is a state holiday celebrated on 22 January to mark the 1919 Unification Act between the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic.

