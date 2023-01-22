All Sections
General Staff shows destruction of Russian ammunition storage point and equipment

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 17:29

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a video of destruction of Russian equipment and an ammunition storage point on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The ‘offensive’ of the invaders on the Zaporizhzhia front is shown on the video. Five infantry fighting vehicles and an enemy tank were destroyed and about 30 invaders were killed.

The Defence Forces of Zaporizhzhia Oblast are calmly and confidently destroying the equipment and killing manpower of the enemy, occupying enemy positions, while Russian propagandists in their sick imagination are ‘occupying’ settlements of the oblast."

Details: The General Staff also shared a video of the destruction of the occupiers' ammunition storage point on the Zaporizhzhia front.

