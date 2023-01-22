Russians attack Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, hit school

The Russians have attacked the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, damaging a school and houses.

Source: Yevhen Ryshchuk, Mayor of Oleshky, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the orcs [Ukrainians compare the Russian army to orcs – ed.] went wild. They fired on Zhytloselyshche [district] in Oleshky.

Strikes recorded between houses No. 14 and No. 12. A strike reported near house No. 17. A strike on school No. 4. Houses [are left] without windows."

Previously: In early December, the Russians took out all collaborators from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast.

