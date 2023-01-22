All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's military leadership to create personnel reserves

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 21:15

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the military leadership was tasked with creating reserves so that defenders could restore forces after combat actions.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, in which former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson also participated, as reported by the President's website

Details: Answering the question about replenishing the personnel of the Ukrainian army, Zelenskyy said that the military leadership was instructed to create reserves so that the defenders could restore forces after combat actions.

"Because it is difficult for various reasons – both injuries and psychological state. It must be normal," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The President noted that he could not disclose the details of the mobilisation processes, but the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief made the relevant decisions, and the commanders are now working on their implementation in their areas.

Zelenskyy noted that the most important resource of the Ukrainian army is its personnel, which must be protected.

"People are not just important, they are the most important," he said.

