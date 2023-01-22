Zelenskyy comments on deputy minister firing, promises powerful steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the firing of Vasyl Lozynskyi, Deputy Minister of Hromada, Territory and Infrastructure Development [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], a signal to everyone whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice.

Source: evening appeal of the President

Quote: "Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed the deputy minister, who was exposed by the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine [NABU] employees. Law enforcement officers have every opportunity to conduct an investigation and send this proceeding to court.

And I want this to be our signal to everyone whose actions or behaviour violate the principle of justice. Of course, now the main focus is on defence, foreign policy, and war. But this does not mean that I do not see and hear what is being said in society at different levels – both in the central and in the regional ones.

And this week will be a time of appropriate decisions. These decisions have already been prepared. I don't want to announce them now, but it will all be fair."

Details: Zelenskyy promised that each situation will be dealt with in detail.

"What concerns energy and procurement. What concerns the relations between the central government and the regions. What concerns purchases for the military, and so on. The public will receive full information, and the state will take powerful necessary steps," he said.

The president also said that "there is progress in the work of our special services in working against people who deserve at least sanctions for their activities against Ukraine – independence and the Ukrainian people." He also announced "retaliatory steps" in this area.

Quote: "Let me be clear: this is not going back to how it was before, whether you are close to state institutions or have spent your life chasing a chair.

I thank the law enforcement officers who protect the law and state interests and ensure justice. And I thank the journalists who deal with all the facts and establish the full picture. We all have – each of us – to do our own thing for our unity. The strength of society and the strength of the state are combined precisely by justice."

Background:

On 21 January, NABU conducted searches and detained the Deputy Minister of Hromada, Territory and Infrastructure Development, Vasyl Lozynskyi. Sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported that Lozynskyi is accused of receiving a bribe in the amount of 400,000 dollars during the purchase of generators.

Later, employees of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office made the details of Lozynskyi's arrest public.

On 22 January, the Cabinet dismissed him from his post.

