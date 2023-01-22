Zelenskyy: We have no other chance to save the state, except to win

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has no other chance to save the state, except to defeat Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, in which former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson also participated

Quote: "We must win. We simply have no other chance to save the state. We have no other chance to remain citizens of Ukraine…

Without this victory, we will not have a strong society. If there is no victory, we will start calling the south, north, east, west to unite. Because every part of our state will start looking for who is to blame for not preserving a strong state. And when you look for the guilty, you always find them. And when you find them... there will be no strength. There will be many different small states.

And that is a tragedy for Ukraine. A tragedy that is the national idea of the Russian Federation is – a weak state next to Russia that has no influence on anything. Our goal is to preserve the strength of the nation we have today, to win, no matter what it costs us. If we do not win, we will lose [the strength – ed.]. We will win. Glory to Ukraine!"

Previously: During the same meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia in 2023 if Ukrainians remain united.

