Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages industrial facility

Russian forces attacked the Marhanets hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the evening of Sunday, 22 January, damaging an industrial facility. [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote: "The Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district came under the enemy’s attack today in the evening: Russian occupiers struck it with heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Lukashuk has reported that there is damage at one of industrial facilities as a result of the attack; its scale is being clarified.

Nevertheless, he has said that there were no casualties.

