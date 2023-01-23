All Sections
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages industrial facility

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 01:37
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damages industrial facility

Russian forces attacked the Marhanets hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the evening of Sunday, 22 January, damaging an industrial facility. [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote: "The Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district came under the enemy’s attack today in the evening: Russian occupiers struck it with heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Lukashuk has reported that there is damage at one of industrial facilities as a result of the attack; its scale is being clarified.

Nevertheless, he has said that there were no casualties.

Advertisement: