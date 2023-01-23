Russians hit Sumy Oblast with mortars and artillery

Russian forces attacked the Nova Sloboda and Shalyhyne hromadas of Sumy Oblast over the past day [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russians fired on the Nova Sloboda hromada three times. They used mortars to attack, with 15 strikes reported.

The Russians struck the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery once.

Zhyvytskyi noted that there were no casualties or damage in both cases.

