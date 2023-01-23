Russians replenish their forces in Kherson Oblast – Ukraine’s General Staff
Monday, 23 January 2023, 06:18
Russian forces are bringing their manpower to the settlements in Kherson Oblast.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The replenishment of the occupiers’ manpower arrived in the settlements of Vynohradove and Brylivka in Kherson Oblast from 18 to 21 January 2023.
The manpower was armed with small arms only. They did not bring any military equipment, and only a few of them had personal protective equipment, such as body armour."
