Russians hit 4 districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman

The Russians hit the settlements in four districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the past day. They targeted a residential building, injured a man, and killed an elderly woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continued to fire on civilian settlements in the Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts over the past day."

Details: According to Syniehubov, a Russian shell hit the yard of a residential building in the city of Kupiansk, and a private house was also hit in the city of Vovchansk. A 49-year-old man was wounded.

All photos: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

A 67-year-old woman was killed by Russian artillery fire in the village of Petrivka in the Zolochiv hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In addition, the invaders launched a missile attack at around 22:00, presumably from the S-300 air defence system, on the village of Pisochyn in the Kharkiv district. The outbuilding was destroyed.

