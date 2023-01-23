Ground Forces show concrete fortifications for defence of Kyiv
Kyiv's defence forces continue to strengthen the defence lines of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. They are constructing fortifications and fire positions along potential routes of hostile groups, as well as manpower shelters.
Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote from Pavliuk: "Installing long-lasting fortifications at strongholds of the Kyiv defence units continues. Engineer works are being carried out together with the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.
Installation and equipping of fire positions along potential hostile group routes is also ongoing. Besides, the process of arranging shelters for protecting manpower goes on."
Details: Pavliuk has said that they use reinforced concrete for it and put it lower than ground level.
He has explained that fortifications like this will allow the work of command and observation posts, as well as platoon and company strongholds, with the maximum efficiency and safety.
Background:
- Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has no doubt the Russians will attack the city of Kyiv again. He stated that in January, but most probably in spring, the Russian Federation may start a major offensive from Donbas in the east, from the south, or even from Belarus.
- Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, stated that Russian troops were preparing for a major new offensive in February 2023.
- Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, assumed that Russian troops may resume a major offensive on Ukraine in January or February 2023.
- Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia has zero chance of capturing Ukrainian land.
- Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to be in this war for a long time and to launch new offensives.
