Ground Forces show concrete fortifications for defence of Kyiv

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 January 2023, 10:28
Ground Forces show concrete fortifications for defence of Kyiv

Kyiv's defence forces continue to strengthen the defence lines of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. They are constructing fortifications and fire positions along potential routes of hostile groups, as well as manpower shelters. 

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Pavliuk: "Installing long-lasting fortifications at strongholds of the Kyiv defence units continues. Engineer works are being carried out together with the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. 

Installation and equipping of fire positions along potential hostile group routes is also ongoing. Besides, the process of arranging shelters for protecting manpower goes on."

 
All Photos: Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram

Details: Pavliuk has said that they use reinforced concrete for it and put it lower than ground level.

 
 

He has explained that fortifications like this will allow the work of command and observation posts, as well as platoon and company strongholds, with the maximum efficiency and safety. 

 
 

Background: 

