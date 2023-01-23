All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground Forces show concrete fortifications for defence of Kyiv

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 January 2023, 11:28

Kyiv's defence forces continue to strengthen the defence lines of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. They are constructing fortifications and fire positions along potential routes of hostile groups, as well as manpower shelters. 

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Pavliuk: "Installing long-lasting fortifications at strongholds of the Kyiv defence units continues. Engineer works are being carried out together with the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. 

Installation and equipping of fire positions along potential hostile group routes is also ongoing. Besides, the process of arranging shelters for protecting manpower goes on."

 
All Photos: Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram

Details: Pavliuk has said that they use reinforced concrete for it and put it lower than ground level.

 
 

He has explained that fortifications like this will allow the work of command and observation posts, as well as platoon and company strongholds, with the maximum efficiency and safety. 

 
 

Background: 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News