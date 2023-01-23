All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin makes up reason for document about end of mobilisation being absent

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 23 January 2023, 12:25

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, has tried to explain the absence of a document about the end of mobilisation in Russia. He has said that it is related to other tasks that the Ministry of Defence of Russia is currently carrying out and Putin's words about the end of mobilisation should be a reference point here. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Peskov: "Calling up within the partial mobilisation was performed to reach the established number [of soldiers – ed.], which is necessary for carrying out tasks of the armed forces. The Defence Ministry has precisely reported that the established number was achieved; therefore, the partial mobilisation was stopped and it's over."

Details: However, Peskov has clarified that the partial mobilisation also includes other measures necessary for performing tasks of the armed forces. "This is related to soldiers carrying out tasks, etc. In this way, it [the mobilisation – ed.] goes on," he said. 

Putin's press secretary has stressed once again that the Russian President's words and statements about ending mobilisation should be a reference point, even though the decree on the partial mobilisation has other functions, necessary for the Defence Ministry, as well. 

Background: On 18 January, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed that Russia was preparing for a new mobilisation wave, during which Moscow residents would be targeted in particular. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News