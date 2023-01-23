All Sections
Russia no longer has enough weapons for units of newly drafted people – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 23 January 2023, 12:06
Mobilization in Russia, photo by RIA Novosti

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that Russia is no longer able to provide new citizens conscripted for war with weapons and equipment; in case Russia enlists 500,000 more people, it will have more problems concerning this.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "According to our estimates, 315,000 people have been drafted in Muscovy [i.e. Russia], not 300,000.

They [Russians] are now conducting another conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. At this rate of war, there will simply be no working-age men left there."

Details: Skibitskyi believes that the draft in Russia is ongoing and there is an order not to let those who are subject to it go abroad, even if it is not officially declared: "This is Russia, and if you say something wrong, you will be  imprisoned immediately."

Although, in his opinion, the current Russian draftees "are already different from those who came to our territory in October". Skibitskyi says that Russia no longer has enough weapons and military equipment for the new enlisted people.

Quote: "There are not enough weapons for the units being formed now. The Russians do not produce as much as they lose. Moscow has started to de-mothball equipment and weapons from storage, from arsenals, but those [weapons] have been standing for 30 years or more, they need repair and maintenance, and we know this, for example, from the 2nd Division of the 1st Tank Army [of Russia].

They were supposed to finish the combat equipment [of troops] on 1 December, but finished it on 1 January. It means they had waited for a whole month for the division to be equipped with weapons that are not currently in production.

In case of additional conscription of 500,000 people, there will be even greater problems with their provision. In addition, you realise what a huge resource this is, even for Russia, and how much it negatively affects the economy of the Russian Federation, as this is mostly the workforce."

