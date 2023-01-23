Russians attack Vovchansk all day, three people injured

The Russian army attacked Vovchansk, (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast), injuring three people on 23 January.

Source: Tamaz Hambarashvili, Head of the Vovchansk Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv, local branch of public broadcaster

Quote from Hambarashvili: "Three people sought medical help. Today, there were attacks all day, we are shelled every day. Today they hit the city centre, [specifically] residential buildings."

Details: Hambarashvili states that the scale of destruction and damage caused by the attack on 23 January is being ascertained.

He said that there are problems with electricity supply in the city as a result of the attack.

"Our electricity is being switched off every day: the power supply is interrupted, the guys [power engineers – ed.] repair the line, [and] in an hour or two, they [Russians] hit again," Hambarashvili said.

Background:

Russian troops entered the border town of Vovchansk on 24 February.

On 22 March, it became known that the Russian military removed Ukrainian flags from the administrative buildings of Vovchansk and replaced them with their tricolours.

Ukrainian flags were raised over Vovchansk again on 12 September.

After the city was liberated, the Russian military has been shelling Vovchansk and the surrounding villages ever since.

