All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon: First Bradley fighting vehicles to arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks

European PravdaMonday, 23 January 2023, 19:49
Pentagon: First Bradley fighting vehicles to arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks

The first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles should arrive in Ukraine in the "relatively near future".

Source: Voice of America, citing a high-ranking Pentagon official, as reported by European Pravda

The official clarified that the timeframe in question is a few weeks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In the last announced weapons package, we focused on providing the Ukrainians with capabilities that they can use immediately to change the balance of forces on the battlefield," the Pentagon official added.

In the previous 2 military aid packages, the United States announced the transfer of 109 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, known as "tank killers", to Ukraine.

Thereafter, several weeks of training on these systems were organised for the Ukrainian military in Germany.

Speaking about the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the senior Pentagon official added that after serious losses in Bakhmut, Russia is trying to strengthen its positions on the entire front line with tens of thousands of mobilised troops.

However, according to him, these soldiers are "poorly equipped, poorly trained, and they are hastily thrown onto the battlefield".

The Pentagon confirmed that despite Russian offensive efforts, the Ukrainian military continues to successfully maintain formation and defend Bakhmut.

Total US military aid to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022 already exceeds US$26.7 billion.

Background: This week, the United States will introduce additional sanctions against the Russian Wagner Group, which is helping the Russian military in the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: