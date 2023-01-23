All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon: First Bradley fighting vehicles to arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks

European PravdaMonday, 23 January 2023, 20:49

The first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles should arrive in Ukraine in the "relatively near future".

Source: Voice of America, citing a high-ranking Pentagon official, as reported by European Pravda

The official clarified that the timeframe in question is a few weeks.

Quote: "In the last announced weapons package, we focused on providing the Ukrainians with capabilities that they can use immediately to change the balance of forces on the battlefield," the Pentagon official added.

In the previous 2 military aid packages, the United States announced the transfer of 109 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, known as "tank killers", to Ukraine.

Thereafter, several weeks of training on these systems were organised for the Ukrainian military in Germany.

Speaking about the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the senior Pentagon official added that after serious losses in Bakhmut, Russia is trying to strengthen its positions on the entire front line with tens of thousands of mobilised troops.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

However, according to him, these soldiers are "poorly equipped, poorly trained, and they are hastily thrown onto the battlefield".

The Pentagon confirmed that despite Russian offensive efforts, the Ukrainian military continues to successfully maintain formation and defend Bakhmut.

Total US military aid to Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022 already exceeds US$26.7 billion.

Background: This week, the United States will introduce additional sanctions against the Russian Wagner Group, which is helping the Russian military in the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News