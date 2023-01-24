Ukraine’s Air Force destroy 3 Russian Ka-52 helicopters in half an hour at night
Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 08:06
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters on the night of January 24.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "During a 30-minute anti-aircraft battle from 00:00 to 00:30 on 24 January, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters on the eastern front."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!