Ukraine’s Air Force destroy 3 Russian Ka-52 helicopters in half an hour at night

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters on the night of January 24.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "During a 30-minute anti-aircraft battle from 00:00 to 00:30 on 24 January, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters on the eastern front."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!