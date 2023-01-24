Tymoshenko confirms leaving the President’s Office

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has confirmed that he is leaving the position and posted the relevant document, written by him.

Source: Tymoshenko on Telegram

Quote from Tymoshenko: "[I wish to thank Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for [his] trust and [the] opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute.

[I thank as well every head of the oblast military administration. We have managed to build the most powerful team in the country. You really rock. You are true warriors of light!"

Details: Tymoshenko has also expressed his gratitude to mayors of cities "for being constructive in [their conferences]", his "great team", Ukrainians for their trust, the Armed Forces of Ukraine for defending the country and his family for understanding and support.

This official has also shown a tender of resignation, written by his hand.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources reported that Tymoshenko had applied for dismissal. As the UP’s sources said, the President’s Office is planning to appoint Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, to replace Tymoshenko.

Moreover, sources have also stated that the heads of military administrations of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts will leave their positions as well.

Background:

Journalists of BIHUS Info, a Ukrainian independent investigative outlet, have reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko drives the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the General Motors company sent to Ukraine for evacuating citizens from combat zones and humanitarian missions.

Tymoshenko has not denied this himself, but he has explained that he travels to liberated areas in this vehicle, and it is declared on the balance sheet of the State Management of Affairs.

Later, Tymoshenko stated that he would no longer use the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was supplied to Ukraine for humanitarian missions and requested to send the vehicle to front line areas.

Tymoshenko has also been criticised in regard to his policy in regions. He was dealing with regional policy in a way perceived as self promoting.

In December 2022, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko was driving a Porsche Taycan of 2021 which cost US$100,000 during martial law in the country.

Journalists have found out that the car officially belongs to Novem Logistics LTD, which is registered in Kyiv at the address Parkova doroha, 16a. This is the address of the Parkovyi congress and exhibition centre, where the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction of the party regularly met until 24 February. Vemir Davitian, a businessman, is the sole owner of the company.

Tymoshenko has confirmed that the car belongs to Davitian in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. As he said himself, he used this Porsche three or four times and returned it a few months ago. However, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources have said that Tymoshenko had used this vehicle at least twice as many times.

