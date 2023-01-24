Pro-Kremlin puppet leader Pushylin replaces so-called mayor of Mariupol

Denis Pushylin, the Pro-Kremlin puppet leader of the self-proclaimed "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic], has replaced the so-called mayor of the temporarily occupied Mariupol. Oleh Morhun was appointed the occupation mayor in the city instead of the collaborator Kostiantyn Ivashchenko.

Source: Russian propaganda media RBC

Details: Morhun was the head of the occupation administration of the Novoazovsk Raion of the so-called "DPR" previously.

This position has now been taken by Vasyl Ovcharov.

For reference: Ivashchenko was appointed head of the occupation Mariupol Administration on 6 April 2022. He was the general director of the Azovmash plant and a member of the Mariupol City Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life political party before his appointment.

