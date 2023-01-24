Metropolitan Epiphanius visits Vatican to testify about Russian aggression

Epiphanius, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, has announced that he will be staying in the Vatican this week with a delegation to testify about Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Metropolitan Epiphanius on Twitter

Quote: "As a member of the delegation of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations, I will be in Rome, in the Vatican, during these days, to testify about Russian aggression and our desire for victory and a just peace."

Details: The Metropolitan thanked everyone for their prayers and humanitarian aid, and he hoped for stronger cooperation with the Vatican.

