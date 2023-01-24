All Sections
Metropolitan Epiphanius visits Vatican to testify about Russian aggression

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 24 January 2023, 11:56
Epiphanius, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, has announced that he will be staying in the Vatican this week with a delegation to testify about Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Metropolitan Epiphanius on Twitter

Quote: "As a member of the delegation of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations, I will be in Rome, in the Vatican, during these days, to testify about Russian aggression and our desire for victory and a just peace."

Details: The Metropolitan thanked everyone for their prayers and humanitarian aid, and he hoped for stronger cooperation with the Vatican. 

