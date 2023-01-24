All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hands of Doomsday Clock moved forward because of war in Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 24 January 2023, 17:44
Hands of Doomsday Clock moved forward because of war in Ukraine

Scientists have moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock 10 seconds ahead. Now there are 90 seconds left until the presumed end of the world.

Source: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, American magazine founded by Albert Einstein

Details: It is reported that humanity has never come so close to a global catastrophe.

Advertisement:

The magazine’s scientific board cites Russia's attack on Ukraine and the threat of nuclear war it carries as the main reason for the change of clock. Other causes include climate change, biological phenomena, and misuse of technology.

Quote: "And worst of all, Russia’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict — by accident, intention, or miscalculation — is a terrible risk. The possibility that the conflict could spin out of anyone’s control remains high."

Background: Starting in 2019, the hands of the Doomsday Clock moved forward by one minute and 10 seconds. Then they showed 2 minutes until the end of the world.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: