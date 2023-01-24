All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says that friends of Ukraine working on F-16 aircraft supply issue

European PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 21:22
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on media reports about Ukraine receiving Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and M1 Abrams tanks from the United States.

Source: Kuleba on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

" ‘Now F16?’

 ‘Yes.’

‘I'm on it, my friend.’

I just received a question from a European colleague. And I answered him. He knows what to do," the foreign minister said.

He did not specify which country he was referring to. But  it became known last week that the Government of the Netherlands was potentially ready to discuss providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if Kyiv voiced such a request.

Before that, the publication Spiegel reported on the decision of Germany to approve the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to announce the supply of tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday, 25 January, during his address in the Bundeswehr scheduled for 13:00. He may also announce that Germany will permit re-export of Leopard 2 tanks from other European countries.  

Berlin's decision has likely followed intense multi-day consultations with allies, particularly the United States. Scholz emphasised that he wants to supply Ukraine with combat tanks only in cooperation with other countries.

