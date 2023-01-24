All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister says that friends of Ukraine working on F-16 aircraft supply issue

European PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 22:22

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on media reports about Ukraine receiving Leopard 2 tanks from Germany and M1 Abrams tanks from the United States.

Source: Kuleba on Facebook, reported by European Pravda

" ‘Now F16?’

 ‘Yes.’

‘I'm on it, my friend.’

I just received a question from a European colleague. And I answered him. He knows what to do," the foreign minister said.

He did not specify which country he was referring to. But  it became known last week that the Government of the Netherlands was potentially ready to discuss providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if Kyiv voiced such a request.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Before that, the publication Spiegel reported on the decision of Germany to approve the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to announce the supply of tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday, 25 January, during his address in the Bundeswehr scheduled for 13:00. He may also announce that Germany will permit re-export of Leopard 2 tanks from other European countries.  

Berlin's decision has likely followed intense multi-day consultations with allies, particularly the United States. Scholz emphasised that he wants to supply Ukraine with combat tanks only in cooperation with other countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!








Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News