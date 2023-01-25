Ukrainian defenders kill more than 123,000 occupiers

Russia has already lost 123,080 soldiers, 290 fixed-wing aircraft, 3,161 tanks, 2,154 artillery systems and 6,307 armoured combat vehicles in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 123,080 (+910) military personnel

3,161 (+9) tanks

6,307 (+23) armoured combat vehicles

2,154 (+6) artillery systems

450 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

220 (+0) air defence systems

290 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

281 (+0) helicopters

1,902 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs

749 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

4,967 (+23) vehicles and tankers

194 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

