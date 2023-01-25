Ukrainian defenders kill more than 123,000 occupiers
Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 07:06
Russia has already lost 123,080 soldiers, 290 fixed-wing aircraft, 3,161 tanks, 2,154 artillery systems and 6,307 armoured combat vehicles in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 123,080 (+910) military personnel
- 3,161 (+9) tanks
- 6,307 (+23) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,154 (+6) artillery systems
- 450 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 220 (+0) air defence systems
- 290 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 281 (+0) helicopters
- 1,902 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs
- 749 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 4,967 (+23) vehicles and tankers
- 194 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!